Sooners standing in the way of Gonzaga returning to the Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The number one overall seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs continue their chase for perfection and their first ever national title Monday afternoon in a second round matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma has had two different seasons. Early in the year they were wrecking people and finding themselves in the top-10. But they fell off drastically at the end of the year losing five of their last six games entering the NCAA tournament.

The Sooners have knocked off some pretty good teams this season beating Kansas, Alabama, and West Virginia twice,

that will give them confidence against Gonzaga.

The two players that can cause problems for the Bulldogs are guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek. Mark Few compared

Manek to EWU’s Tanner Groves in the way he plays physical underneath, but can stretch the defense by hitting three’s. Manek proved that in the Sooner’s first round win over Missouri as he hit 5 three-pointers.

The player that makes Oklahoma go is Reaves. He’s the team’s leading scorer, but he does much more than that. Reaves is averaging almost 18 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, and just under 5 assists per game.

The challenge for Oklahoma is simple, how do they slow down the offense of Gonzaga? No teams really have figured that out yet this season. The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring and put up 98 in the first round, more than anyone else in the tournament.

Gonzaga features four all-american players, then can beat you with three or four more. Spokane native Anton Watson went for 17 points in the win Saturday.

Gonzaga is a double-digit favorite to take down Oklahoma and advance to the Sweet 16 for the sixth straight tournament.

Tip-off between the Zags and Sooners is coming up at 11:40.