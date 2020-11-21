Son reportedly shoots at father during argument, Major Crimes detectives investigating

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 39-year-old man is facing domestic violence assault charges after allegedly firing a gun at his father Friday night during an argument.

Deputies were called to the home near East 5th Ct. and Pierce Road just after 7:30 p.m. when the suspect’s father called 911. He was uninjured and ran out of the house but his son stayed inside for more than an hour, refusing to follow commands from deputies and the Spokane County Sheriff’s SWAT Team.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody just before 9 p.m. with help from a Sheriff’s Office K9. He was taken to the hospital to get treated for a dog bite. Deputies believe the 39-year-old was in crisis or under the influence of drugs.

This is a developing story.

