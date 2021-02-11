Son finally gets 91-year-old mom signed up for a vaccine at Providence’s community clinic

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence is holding its first community-wide vaccine clinic on Friday, giving more people the chance to sign up for a vaccine if they want one.

Jon McDavid has been glued to his computer for weeks now trying to sign himself and his 91-year-old mom up for a COVID vaccine. So far, it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s repetition. You have to do the same thing over and over again to get to the end result where it says there’s no appointments available,” McDavid said.

However, yesterday he got a different result. In five minutes, he was able to get signed up for Providence’s mass-vax clinic. The hospital has been asking for doses since January, but they just received 660 doses which they’re using at this clinic. The medical group says getting the vaccine out there is their main priority right now.

“For us at Providence, this is our number one objective — to get vaccines to our patients and to our neighbors so that people can be protected, and we can slow down and stop the pandemic,” said Kathy Tarcon, Providence’s chief operating officer.

McDavid’s been using registration portals for a while now. He knows the ins and outs of many different sites and says Providence’s was quick and easy.

“With the Providence sign up genius, the third party they’re using, they didn’t have any of that. Five minutes and you’re done,” McDavid said.

“We want it to be simple and easy for people. We don’t want people to be frustrated,” Tarcon said.

He’s excited for his mom, saying she’ll be able to get out more once they get their second dose. McDavid can’t wait to travel again with his wife and “to be able to see the kids, the grandkids will be awesome.”

Tarcon says they will host more clinics once they receive more vaccines. They also encourage people who weren’t able to sign up this time around to check WA Phase Finder daily to see vaccine locations that are available.

