Something bright and positive to look forward to -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — With everything going on in the world, how about a little sunshine to brighten the mood? It will be sunshine all day today, and that could extend throughout the next few days.

The forecast for today is very simple. Sunny, clear and dry. Cool starts to our Monday. 20s as you head out the door and grab that morning newspaper. When it’s time for your afternoon lunch hour, you can expect low 40s.

Our highs throughout our region will be in the upper 40s today. Sunshine for your afternoon. Sunrise time this morning is 6:59 a.m.

Wind speeds shouldn’t get stronger than 15 mph. This is a bit calmer than it’s been throughout the weekend.

Afternoon high temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 40s. This is near average this time of year. Areas including Moses Lake and Lewiston will be in the low 50s.

Temperatures will hover around the upper 40s up until Wednesday. Then, we’ll start rallying towards the low 50s – just in time for the first day of spring!

Take care of yourself, and make it a great Monday. -Nikki