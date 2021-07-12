Someone in Washington will become a millionaire this week, just for being vaccinated

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The $1 million winner in Washington’s “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccine promotion will be chosen this week.

The Washington State Lottery will draw the winner from the state’s vaccine database Tuesday. Officials will contact the winner on Wednesday.

Over the past several weeks, the state has given away more than $1 million in cash and other prizes, including scholarships.

State health officials say the incentive program has been working. According to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the Institute for Disease Modeling shows the vaccine lottery has led to a 24 percent increase in vaccination rates across all ages in Washington. “That’s nearly 30,000 more people protecting themselves and their communities,” Inslee tweeted Wednesday.

The ”Shot of a Lifetime” is working & more people are getting vaccinated. @IDMOD_ORG estimates the vaccine lottery has led to a 24% increase in vaccination rates across all ages in WA. That's nearly 30,000 more people protecting themselves & their communities. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 7, 2021

If you have already been vaccinated, you are automatically entered in the drawing.

