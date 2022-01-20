Some wintry weather, but mostly rain on Thursday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash– The next storm is moving into the Inland Northwest tonight, but don’t expect much wintry weather out of this one. Winter weather advisories are up for the northeast Washington mountains, the Idaho Panhandle, and Lookout Pass for snow tonight that will turn to rain after the sun comes up. Another winter weather advisory is in place east of the cascades from Yakima to Douglas County for possible freezing rain tonight.

In Spokane and Coeur d’Alene lows will only dip to around 34 degrees tonight, so everything will be rain. Places like Deer Park, and Spirit Lake will be cold enough for some snow however. Most valley accumulations will be under 1 inch north of I-90 with some spots in Pend Oreille County and around Priest Lake getting into the 2+ inch range.

The wet weather is out of here by lunchtime with a breezy afternoon on tap in Washington and some lingering high-elevation snow showers in Idaho.

Friday will start out foggy and high pressure will take over this weekend, meaning lots of calm weather. This will be a long-term period of calm conditions lasting into at least the middle of next week. We may even see some sun break out after the weekend!