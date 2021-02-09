Some sun today and Wednesday before the arctic air moves in – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

Are you ready for some chilly weather?

We’re seeing some sun and clouds today, but temperatures will dip overnight, bringing even cooler weather later this week.

Here’s a look at the 4 Things to Know:

Sunshine will continue throughout this afternoon.

Even though we’re seeing some sun, we’re seeing below average temperatures for the region.

Looking at tonight’s lows – We’ll see single digits up north and teens in our region tonight.

Arctic air moves in Wednesday night and through the weekend. The coldest temperatures of winter are ahead of us. Highs in the teens and overnight lows will be in single digits. We want you ready for this cold snap, so stick with 4 News Now over the next few days.

