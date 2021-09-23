Some Spokane families can see bus delays by 2 hours

SPOKANE, Wash. – Families with students attending the Libby Center in Spokane Public Schools received an email Wednesday evening saying bus shortages will be affecting their routes.

In the email, the principal says they will alert families as soon as they know about a route delay.

Spokane Public Schools contracts with Durham School Services for bus services. In previous reports, the bus service has told 4 News Now it’s being affected by the driver shortages.

In the email sent to Libby families, bus routes could be delayed by two hours in some cases. The school is asking families to find “alternative transportation means” if they can. A schedule has been sent out for Tuesdays through Thursdays and the school will let families know about Mondays and Fridays once Durham School Services gives them that information.

The bus shortage isn’t just happening to SPS, it’s happening to many school districts across the region and country.

The Mead School District recently sent a letter to families saying that after-school athletics could be impacted by bus driver shortages.

In an email to families on Wednesday, the East Valley School School district superintendent said it is “running extremely tight” in the transportation department.

Talbott, the EVSD superintendent, says it will be meeting in the next day to come up with alternative plans with a “very real possibility of having to combine routes.”

Spokane Public Schools previously sent a statement to 4 News Now regarding the bus driver shortage and what it’s trying to do to help the situation:

As has been previously shared and reported, the national bus shortage has impacted many school districts across the state. We are working to mitigate the impact to families and are making adjustment to school bus routes.

RELATED: Families across the Inland Northwest affected by bus driver shortages

RELATED: Bus driver shortages are latest challenge hitting US schools