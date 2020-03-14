Some Spokane community centers plan to temporarily suspend programs

SPOKANE, Wash.– Some Spokane community centers are following the school district by suspending programs amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered all public schools, K-12, to close for the next six weeks. Many community centers follow the district’s schedule, so this could have a massive ripple effect.

West Central Community Center Executive Director Kim Ferraro said the center follows what the district does, so they’ll be temporarily stopping many programs families rely on, including child care.

The Northeast Community Center has decided to keep programs operating at this time. Executive Director Dave Richardson said it’s business as usual, despite local schools closing next week.

“Low income families also can’t decide to stay home. If they are earning an hourly wage and they don’t go to work, they have to choose hand sanitizer or food. You know, time off with kids or work to pay the rent and everything else. So, it’s going to hit this community really hard,” Richardson said.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Outreach Center in East Central Spokane has not yet announced its plans. A staff member told 4 News Now that most programs will be maintained until at least Tuesday, which follows the same timeline as the school district.

This is a developing situation, so it’s a smart decision to call your child care provider or community center for the latest schedules.

