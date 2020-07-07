Some Spokane businesses one step ahead of ‘No Mask, No Service’ mandate

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Monday night, there are 38 people in Spokane County hospitals for COVID-19. 70 more people tested positive for the virus.

Governor Jay Inslee’s mask rule goes into effect Tuesday. His hope is that masks will cut down on the growing number of people testing positive. Starting Tuesday, if you’re in Washington, that means no masks, no service.

Restaurants and stores will have to require customers to wear face masks when they’re inside. Though,the transition shouldn’t be too hard for several businesses in Spokane. Many have already made masks part of their re-opening policy.

Businesses in our community have been taking special safety precautions ever since re-opening at the start phase two. Social distancing marks were taped to floors, Plexiglas installed and table dividers put in. Soon, businesses will have to require all their customers to wear a face mask.

“It’s not easy on anyone and we know that,” said Greg Brandt, owner of Iron Goat Brewery.

Iron Goat Brewery in downtown Spokane has been asking customers to wear masks inside since it re-opened. Customers can take the mask off if they’re seated outside, however.

“As long as you’re seated, but once you get up, if you’re going to use the restroom or something like that, you need to put the mask back on,” Brandt said.

To add an extra layer of safety, the brewery is trying to eliminate staff to customer reaction by using a QR code.

“Scan and that takes you to our menu, and you can order from the table,” Brandt said.

The brewery’s owner said these are just the steps they have to take to keep doing business in the age of COVID-19.

“I don’t think anybody wants to see us go back into phase 1. It just takes us all working together, wearing the mask, making sure you wash your hands, keep that distancing. That’s the biggest thing we can do right now,” Brandt said.

The owner of Fleet Feet Spokane has a similar belief. That’s why the athletic shoe store has also been asking customers to mask up and sanitize ever since re-opening. They have an employee watching to make sure everyone is following policy.

“A greeter or the individual who is managing the floor, doing the extra cleaning, greeting customers and sanitizing and offering masks,” said Wade Pannell, owner of Fleet Feet Spokane.

Fleet Feet Spokane sells branded face masks, but they do provide disposable masks for anyone who comes in without one.

Both businesses told 4 News Now, if they have a customer come in who won’t wear a mask, they have to enforce the mandate. If a customer won’t wear a mask, they’ll offer other options like online orders, curbside service, or outdoor dining.

