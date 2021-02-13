Some restaurants to remain closed for indoor service in Phase 2, say 25% isn’t enough

SPOKANE, Wash. — For some restaurants, moving to Phase 2 still isn’t enough to open up.

At least two local restaurants say they wont be reopening right now. With only 25% capacity permitted, it would cost them too much to hire staff back on.

Thomas Speight with Spokane Cheesecakes says his business offers to-go, so he’s not affected by the phase change, but he’s worried about other businesses; most specifically bars.

Speight says part of the problem is, if the restaurant is medium sized, the number of stations they have makes it more difficult to serve patrons, meaning they would have to hire more employees.

In the end, they don’t have enough revenue coming in to pay the expenses.

Speight says many restaurants make a lot of their profits through their bars and, until places are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, they aren’t going to be able to make up that lost money.

