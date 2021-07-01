Some signs of relief from the dangerous heat – Mark
Some relief is on the way!
After several days of triple digits temperatures, we’re dipping into the 90s.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- An excessive heat warning remains in effect
- It will be a touch cooler today
- But, that doesn’t mean it’s not hot
- A hot, sunny Fourth of July is on tap
We will see clouds and a few thunder showers today.
Temperatures will be well above average statewide.
Some energy from the south is triggering thunderstorm activity in the Palouse and Spokane area. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect until 4 p.m. Although temperatures are cooling slightly, it will still be hot. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend.
