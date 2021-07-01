Some signs of relief from the dangerous heat – Mark

Some relief is on the way!

After several days of triple digits temperatures, we’re dipping into the 90s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

An excessive heat warning remains in effect

It will be a touch cooler today

But, that doesn’t mean it’s not hot

A hot, sunny Fourth of July is on tap

We will see clouds and a few thunder showers today.

Temperatures will be well above average statewide.

Some energy from the south is triggering thunderstorm activity in the Palouse and Spokane area. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect until 4 p.m. Although temperatures are cooling slightly, it will still be hot. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend.