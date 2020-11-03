Some Rain for Election day and then More Rain end of Week- Mark

Not to worry—all the drama of Election Day will not carry over to the forecast! A weak cold front will bring afternoon showers into our area and mild temperatures, with a breezy break on Wednesday before it gets rainy and cold.

Here is your updated ‘4 Things to Know’ for Tuesday:

Temperatures across the region are going to be above average, and in some places, downright balmy! Folks in line at Idaho polling precincts—it’s a great day to vote!

There will be rain this afternoon and overnight. Wednesday looks to be warmer with scattered showers and then more rain at the end of the week, after which things will start to cool way down.