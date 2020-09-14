Some people allowed back home near Whitney Fire

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash.– Some people living near the Whitney Road Fire were allowed back home Sunday. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office downgraded evacuation orders.

Anyone forced to leave under a Level 3 order north of Highway 2 can return home. But the sheriff’s office asked that those people be ready to leave again in case the fire grows. All other Level 1 and 2 evacuation orders are still in place, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Level 1 alert means a wildfire is in the area and people should consider planning what to do if evacuation becomes necessary. A Level 2 order means there is a high probability people will have to evacuate. Level 3 orders mean people need to leave within a certain time period. By this stage, people should have all family, pets and necessary items packed up to leave.

The Whitney Fire sparked September 7. Since then, it has burned nearly 123,000 acres northwest of Davenport. Firefighters had about 45 percent of the perimeter contained Sunday night.

