Some patients discharged from Kootenai Health, now at 90% capacity

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — An update from Kootenai Health on Thursday shows its hospital is in a little better shape than what was reported the day before.

Kootenai Health said Wednesday its hospital was nearing capacity at 99%. In an update, health officials said some people were discharged overnight and the hospital is now 90% full.

There are currently 27 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Kootenai Health, 11 of which are receiving critical care.

Of the 330 beds the hospital is licensed for, 200 are designated for medical/surgery. As of Wednesday, 199 of those beds were full of patients, both with and without COVID-19.

“Not only do patients require physical beds, equipment and space, but they also require qualified staff who are able to care for them. No resource is infinite,” it reads in a release.

The hospital is currently transitioning rooms to double occupancy to prepare for an influx of patients. Those will only be used when necessary.

The update comes the same day the Panhandle Health Board decided to lift a mask mandate in Kootenai County.

