Some improvement in Air Quality, still “Unhealthy” – Mark
Some clouds and warmer conditions for today
We have improved our Air Quality but it is still best to stay indoors
We hold on to the smoke through Friday at least
Above average conditions for the state
Air Quality Alert continues with smoke and haze. Warmer temps for today and Friday. Low pressure moves in with cooler weather and good chance of light rain Saturday. Better air will also come in from the North. Mid 70’s and partly cloudy next week.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.