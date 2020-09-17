Some improvement in Air Quality, still “Unhealthy” – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Some clouds and warmer conditions for today

Thu Dayplanner[1]

We have improved our Air Quality but it is still best to stay indoors

Thu Am Air Quality[1]

We hold on to the smoke through Friday at least

Thu Am Smoke[1]

Above average conditions for the state

Thu Highs[1]

Air Quality Alert continues with smoke and haze. Warmer temps for today and Friday. Low pressure moves in with cooler weather and good chance of light rain Saturday. Better air will also come in from the North. Mid 70’s and partly cloudy next week.

Thu 4 Day[1]

 

 

 

