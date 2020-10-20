Some Idaho families could get up to $3,500 from ‘Strong Families, Strong Students’ grant

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

BOISE, IDAHO.— School closures have put extra stress on families since last spring. A new program launching Wednesday in Idaho will reimburse eligible parents for costs associated with remote learning.

The state of Idaho is committing $50 million for the ‘Strong Families, Strong Students’ initiative. Idaho families, regardless of their income, are welcome to apply.

Idaho governor Brad Little said, “When parents have to step in to provide instruction and equipment due to school-related closures, we see them pushed out of the work force – something that strains our economic rebound.”

Parents qualify if their child attends a public or private school in Idaho which was partially or fully shut down, or, if their job has been impacted by Covid-19.

Those eligible families will receive $1,500 per student with a maximum award of $3,500 per family.

Families will be reimbursed for spending money on computer hardware/software/devices, internet connectivity, instructional materials, course fees and tutoring services, among other things.

Since there may be more applications than funds available, first priority will be given to families earning less than or up to $50,000 per year.

The website to apply will launch on Wednesday.

