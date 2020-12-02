Expect some freezing fog, then sunny skies – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, December 2:

Expect sunshine and mild temperatures today.

Get ready for some patchy fog with icy conditions in some areas. Use caution on those roads!

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for many areas through Saturday morning.

High pressure will keep us in sunshine for the next few days with a low cloud layer in the mornings. We will have above average temperatures with patchy morning fog through the end of the week. Air quality should improve this weekend.