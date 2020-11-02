Some elderly, disabled in Washington state could lose funds

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has asked the Department of Social and Health Services to examine options for a 15% budget cut after a projected $9 billion shortfall is expected over the next two years.

That could mean more than $1 billion in losses for about 12,000 elderly and long-term care recipients and more than 8,000 developmentally disabled people, KING-TV reported Thursday.

DSHS spokesman Chris Wright said the potential cuts “could have a huge effect on a large portion of the population of the state.”

For residents like 83-year-old Mary Spears, the cuts could prove drastic, the TV station reported. Spears exhausted her life savings paying for assisted living and is on Medicaid. She is legally blind, uses a walker and has a heart condition. The potential cuts have her family scrambling for alternatives.

“It just feels like having the rug pulled out from under us,” said Spears’ daughter Sandra Brown-Potter while wiping away tears. “For years, we planned for how she would be taken care of, and to have this happen… we have no Plan B.”

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.