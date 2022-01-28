Some East Valley schools temporarily moving to remote learning

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Middle and high schoolers in the East Valley School District will temporarily move to remote learning on Monday.

According to an email from Superintendent Brian Talbott, virtual learning will continue for one week. CCS and all elementary schools will remain open to in-person learning during this time.

“Throughout the district, we have limped, staggered, and crawled through the month of January,” Talbott said. “We are at a tipping point, based on the Spokane Regional Health District guidelines, as we are facing a large number of additional classrooms that would have to be closed next week at both EVMS and EVHS.”

The transition to virtual learning will reset those two buildings to a fresh start based on the SRHD guidelines for quarantine.

Students will be able to return to in-person learning on February 7 without the need for mass COVID testing.

During this virtual learning period, athletic teams will still be able to practice and compete as those students will continue to be tested three times per week.

“We care about your students’ health and safety as well as the quality of their education,” Talbott said. “This decision was not made in haste; thank you for your patience, grace, and understanding.”

