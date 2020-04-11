Some Americans may not see their stimulus payments for several months

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Millions of Americans are anxious to see that $1,200 stimulus check in their bank accounts, especially the 17 million people that have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks.

The IRS says many Americans should see the money direct deposited by next week- others may have to wait several months.

The government is launching a new app to let Americans see the status of their payment.

The U.S. economy is on life support and unemployed Americans living paycheck to paycheck can’t afford to wait for their stimulus check, but they might have to.

Some 80 million people who haven’t signed up for IRS direct deposit will have to wait for a physical check in the mail. That could take several months.

The IRS can only print and mail about 5 million checks per week.

The first round of payments are expected to trickle out by next Wednesday, people that have signed up for direct deposit with the IRS will see the money first.

Millions won’t see a check at all, including individuals making over $99,000 a year, anyone claimed as a dependent, and anyone without a social security number.

If you make less than $12,000 a year and haven’t filed taxes since 2017, you could miss out on a check unless you register on the IRS website. There you’ll need to provide your social security number, name and address.

Next week, the IRS also anticipates to have a new service up online, letting people enter their direct deposit information online, and track the status of the stimulus check.

