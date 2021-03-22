Some afternoon showers before we dry out for Tuesday – Mark

Happy Monday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

We saw some showers (even snow!) this morning and more are expected around dinner time.

We’re seeing cooler temperatures today, with high 40s and some low to mid 50s in some areas.

A cold front is producing rain and snow. The mountain snow will continue until at least noon. Tuesday will be sunny, then another cold front moves in for Wednesday. That will bring more rain and some snow.

Increased sunshine and warmer weather comes into next weekend.