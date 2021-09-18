Soggy weekend weather has arrived – Matt

This weekend will have the soggiest weather we’ve seen in a while! Temperatures will stay mild in the 50s with scattered showers becoming widespread Saturday morning under cloudy skies. After light morning rain we’ll get somewhat of a break midday before thundershowers and isolated heavy rain sweeps in during the afternoon and evening. Basically, any breaks in the clouds and rain won’t last for too long all weekend.

Temperatures will only reach the low 60s this weekend and lows will drop into the 40s starting Saturday night and stay there for the foreseeable future. We may struggle to hit 60 degrees in many areas on Sunday.

The rain will be less widespread on Sunday, but more thunderstorms are possible again in the afternoon with heavy downpours. A Flash Flood Watch is in place for burn scars in Okanogan County on Saturday morning and more mountain areas will likely see these alerts this weekend. Rainfall amounts this weekend will range from a couple of tenths of an inch in the valleys and plains to an inch or more up in the mountains.

After the weekend the rain will ease up and we’ll settle into a cool fall weather pattern with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and a mix of clouds and sunshine.