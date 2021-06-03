Sofia Juarez update: KPD releases description of suspect, announces $10K reward

Police have investigated dozens of tips regarding eyewitness reports, a viral TikTok video and a suspicious van.

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Investigators from the Kennewick Police Department released new information from their search for Sofia Juarez; a small girl who disappeared from the Tri-Cities more than 18 years ago.

Kennewick Police published an update on their renewed investigations here and included a description of the suspect in mind. By now, the suspect would be in the 29-32 age range, per local authorities.

The KPD is looking for a Hispanic/Latinx male who was between 11 and 14-years-old at the time of Sofia’s disappearance. He was described as chubby and was between 5-feet-tall and 5-foot-2. He had a light complexion and a “baby face” with possible distinguishing marks on his cheek. He was described as having dark, short, wavy, greasy hair with flat bangs and may have large hands.

Witnesses saw this suspect lead Sofia Juarez toward a van on S. Washington Street near E. 15th Avenue on February 4, 2003, between 8:00 pm and 9:15 pm.

This van and its occupants are also of great interest to Kennewick police investigators. They described it as a full-sized panel van with no side windows; similar to the type of van used by painters and contractors. It was either light blue or silver and authorities believe it was manufactured in the 1970s or 80s.

Police are looking for any information that may contribute to the case; no matter how small of a detail it may be. In a show of their dedication to solving this case, a Kennewick couple is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to the discovery of Sofia’s whereabouts.

The couple was touched by the story, wants to make an impact, and wishes to remain anonymous.

Kennewick Police announced that they received 50 tips regarding a viral TikTok video that many people believed could be connected to Sofia’s case. Users @akayalla and @ozzbala were cooperative with local authorities, who were able to make contact with the family of the woman in that video.

The comments section revealed that the woman in the video is currently at a rehabilitation center. Her family denies that she is Sofia and asked for privacy in their family matter, but Kennewick Police will continue investigating in hopes of confirming her identity, inquiring about her kidnapping claims and verifying that she is not Sofia through DNA testing.

