Socked in; DENSE FOG ADVISORY for the Spokane area – Kris

You might be in a bright, sunny mood because tomorrow is Friday, but the weather will not be mirroring your disposition. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until noon Friday for a large portion of the Inland Northwest. Expect reduced visibility of 1/4 mile or less, plus there could be spots where the fog is freezing to the roadways. Slick roads and sidewalks are already a concern because of melting snow. It’s going to stay gray all day, but the roads should improve in the afternoon as we warm into the mid to upper 30s.

It’s going to be a quiet weekend with mostly cloudy skies. Weak disturbances might bring some snow showers to the mountains early next week, but there are no big storms or big changes on the way.