Social media threat forces Spokane Public Library to close all branches

SPOKANE, Wash.– None of the public libraries in Spokane will be open Saturday because of a threat made on social media.

Spokane Public Library posted to its social media pages Saturday that it was closing all branches while police investigate. The library said it was doing so out of an abundance of caution to keep staff and the public safe.

The Spokane Police Department confirmed it had been notified by the library about the threat and that it was investigating. Officers said the threats of violence were made at “an unidentified library location.”

This is a developing story.

Due to concerning threats we received last night on social media, we have decided to close all branches for the day (11/13) while the police investigate. This is out of an abundance of caution to keep staff and public safe. — Spokane Public Library (@spokanelibrary) November 13, 2021

