Sober Spokane: Local restaurants serve mocktails to support sobriety, kick off Dry January

SPOKANE, Wash. — Giving up alcohol for Dry January? Some local restaurants can help you get started!

Sober Spokane is an event taking place on Monday, Jan. 3 to support sobriety and promote Dry January.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., participating restaurants in Spokane County will be removing alcohol from the menu completely to serve mocktails or drinks with a low alcohol volume.

Some of these restaurants are Wiley’s Bistro, Prohibition Gastropub, Lion’s Liar, and Wooden City.

Restaurants that are not open during those hours will provide these options during the first two to three hours after opening.



Shadle Prevention and Wellness Coalition, The Recovery Cafe, Spokane Hospitality Coalition, North East Support Team and Spokane Regional Health District have created this event as a step in supporting recovery from alcoholism in the Spokane community.

Whether you’re on the path to recovery or just want to try staying dry this January, you’re encouraged to take part!

Here’s how some restaurants will be taking part:

Wiley’s Bistro – No alcohol will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. Mocktails will be offered all month.

Prohibition Gastropub – No alcohol will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Mocktails will be offered all month.

Wooden City – A list of zero-proof alcohol will be served from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.

Emma Rue’s/People’s Waffle – All January, low alcohol and zero-proof drinks are available

For more information on Sober Spokane, follow Shadle Prevention and Wellness Coalition on Facebook.

You’re not the only one giving Dry January a try. UW Medicine estimates 15 percent of American adults plan to give up alcohol in the first month of 2022. A good number of the people who are giving up drinking for the month are Millenials, UW Medicine reported.

RELATED: Contemplating a Dry January? Here’s what it could do for your health