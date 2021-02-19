Soap Lake reserve police officer terminated following DUI, hit and run arrest

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — A Soap Lake reserve police officer was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of DUI and hit and run charges Thursday night.

In a Facebook post, the Soap Lake Police Department said the suspect, who will be named by the FCSO, was found in a department vehicle in a ditch around 8 p.m.

The officer had a take-home department vehicle, but was not on official business at the time of the incident. Since the police vehicle was used for unauthorized travel, the SLPD immediately terminated the reserve officer and are awaiting the results of the investigation to determine any other misconduct.

“I am deeply troubled by this now-former reserve officer’s behavior,” said Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox. “This individual violated department policy and the law, and betrayed the public’s trust and our agency standards. Absolutely no one is above the law, especially police officers. The Soap Lake Police Department is treating – and will continue to treat – this serious incident both professionally and transparently.”

The SLPD is handling the personnel investigation, while the Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation.

