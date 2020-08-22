Soak up the sunny, warm weather on one of the last weekends of the summer season

The shadows are getting longer, the days are getting shorter and the number of summer weekends is dwindling, but you can forget all about that Saturday and Sunday. Warm, sunny summer weather is in the forecast through the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will keep the region dry with very few clouds. Temperatures will be right around average on Saturday, topping out in the lower 80s. It will be a bit warmer on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our dry streak will continue for next work week, with seasonably warm weather and sunny skies every day.