Soak in some Sunday sunshine – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Saturday was the first 40 degree day in Spokane in over three weeks! We’re going to keep the warm and sunny times rolling for the rest of the weekend too, so don’t be afraid to go out and soak in some sunny and warm weather.



Temperatures on Sunday morning will start of in the mid to upper 20s with some patchy fog and low clouds. That’s all pretty typical for early February around here. The clouds will part in most areas though in the late morning and we’ll have another beautiful sunny day with highs in the 40s and upper 30s. A few places like Omak, Wenatchee, Ephrata, Grand Coulee, and the Waterville Plateau will have trouble clearing the clouds and will stay cooler and a little dreary as a result.

There’s not much in the way of change in the upcoming forecast. A brief little system will swing by on Monday, leading to more clouds and some breezy conditions on the Palouse and West Plains. We may even see a few snow showers up in the mountains. We’ll be quickly back to warm and sunny weather though and it will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.