So, you’ve turned in your ballot. Here’s what’s next.

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – Tens of thousands of people in Spokane County voted in Tuesday’s general election. Now, that ballots are in, what’s next? The Spokane County auditor talked with 4 News Now about what the process is in counting ballots.

Turnout for this year’s Election Day is much lower compared to last year’s, said Vicky Dalton, the Spokane County auditor.

As of Monday, more than 100,000 people in Spokane County voted. That translates to about a 28 percent voter turnout. Dalton thought it would’ve been a little higher than that at this point, estimating it’d be about 26 to 27 percent.

“This particular election seems to be slow,” Dalton said.

This year is called an “off-year” election or municipal election. That means it’s not a presidential election or a midterm election.

Last year, there was more than an 84 percent voter turnout in the county.

“That was a presidential election and there are, unfortunately, people who only vote once every four years,” Dalton said.

This year, she estimates it to be between 35 and 38 percent. This is in the normal range of an election like this, Dalton added.

Once ballots are dropped off, voters can see where their ballots are in the counting process. Voters can go to votewa.gov and put in their name and birthday to see the status of their ballots.

If there’s a problem with a voter’s signature, Dalton says a letter will be sent to the voter to help fix it.

As ballots make their way into the elections office, Dalton says it’ll take weeks for them to go through them since Washington is a vote-by-mail state.

Ballots need to be dropped off by 8 p.m. in a dropbox or dropped off in post office boxes before the last pickup time.

“We will continue to receive ballots, process ballots and continue to add to the results through at least Friday, and then a few more will straggle in, in the next two weeks,” Dalton said.

This election will be certified on Tuesday, November 23. You will be able to find live results here.

