So much for the sun! A wintry start to Wednesday -Kris

Put the top back up on the convertible and put away your sassy spring shoes: you might wake up with a little SNOW at your house tomorrow. If you do, it won’t be around for long. The snow will transition to rain by mid-morning. We have a chance of wet weather most of the day Wednesday. It will also be a breezy day. High temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.

Spring showers and possible thunderstorms will continue on Thursday. Meanwhile, just in time for the weekend, drier, warmer, sunnier weather returns Friday. It looks like the sunshine will stick around for Saturday. The next storm system will move across the area late Sunday into Monday, bringing another round of wet weather and gusty winds.