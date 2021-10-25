‘So disrespectful’: People worry about growing trash pile on the South Hill

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — People who live near 29th Ave. and Havana St. are piling on frustrations as a pile of trash grows in an undeveloped forest. They’re hoping something changes soon to preserve and protect the environment.

“It’s so disrespectful to our environment,” said Eileen Frances. She lives nearby and loves to go on walks with her friend, Cheryl Bruihl.

One day, they were going for a hike when they tried a new route.

“We knew of a shortcut on the cliff, some old stone stairs,” Frances said.

When they ventured along those stairs near the cell tower right above Cherry Lane, they couldn’t believe what they saw.

This is the trash pile today. There’s a lot of food, bags, blankets and car parts. There’s also glass and other dangerous items. They’re sad to see the natural environment disrupted like this and wish people would dispose of their trash the right way. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/mFXmkGYbRi — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) October 24, 2021

“When we get to the top, we’re like somebody threw a bed down there or a mattress and then we climb all the way up here, and we see just tons and tons of bags and debris and old car parts and a lawnmower and tires and all kinds of junk,” Frances added.

The pile didn’t get this bad overnight. It’s been here for a couple of years, but the mess is growing which is fueling their frustrations.

“There seems to be a lack of responsibility here,” Bruihl said.

4 News Now reached out to the company associated with the address but didn’t hear anything on the issue yet.

They just want to see the mess cleaned up and protected so people aren’t able to leave their litter behind in the nature they love.

“There are solutions,” Bruihl said.

These ladies think adding a gate on 29th Ave. would be an effective way to keep people from dumping on the grounds.

RELATED: America Strong: Local man and his dog roam N. Spokane picking up trash

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.