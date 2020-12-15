Snowy Tuesday commute: another great day to work from home -Kris

Set up your Zoom meetings now, because you might not want to leave the comfort of your home office Tuesday morning. The next round of snow will arrive just in time for the Tuesday morning commute. In Spokane, accumulations will be light, 1-2″, but a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the region, including Coeur d’Alene. Temperatures on Tuesday will top out above freezing, and the snow will taper off by the afternoon. With that in mind, the evening commute should be much more pleasant.

After Tuesday, you might be able to put your shovel away for a while. A parade of storm systems will continue to impact the region this week. However, each system will trend warmer. Expect a rain/snow mix on Thursday with valley rain by the weekend. That said, there is some uncertainty with snow levels with the weekend storm. Heavy mountain snow will be possible. If you have plans to travel across the mountain passes, keep checking the forecast before you hit the road.