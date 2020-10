Snowy roads force closure on Hatch between 57th and Highway 195

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snowy roads have forced Hatch Rd to be closed between 57th and Highway 195.

Road conditions are bad and the City of Spokane is heading in that direction with plans and sanders.

10/23/20 1249 pm Heads up *traffic alert*

Hatch Rd between 57th & Hwy 195 will be closed due to road conditions @SpokaneCity plows & sanders enroute pic.twitter.com/mcWFWhxPbx — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) October 23, 2020

Drivers should avoid the area.

