Snowy road conditions make for messy morning commute
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snowy road conditions made for a messy commute Wednesday morning.
According to the City of Spokane, crews are out plowing, sanding and deicing on arterials.
The Washington Department of Transportation’s Plowie McPlow Plow was hard at work Wednesday morning as well. WSDOT said the plow was working to clear I-90.
WSDOT said crews reported several close calls between plows and cars Tuesday night. The department urged drivers to take it slow and give the plows enough space on the roads.
As of 5 a.m., snow had stopped falling around Spokane. By then, roads were blanketed.
4 News Now’s Destiny Richards reported lane markers were not visible.
Temperatures were expected to warm above freezing and stay there for many hours, which would improve roads pretty quickly Wednesday.
Snowy weather will continue through the Christmas holiday weekend and into early next week, followed by bitter cold temperatures.
