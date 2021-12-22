Snowy road conditions make for messy morning commute

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snowy road conditions made for a messy commute Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Spokane, crews are out plowing, sanding and deicing on arterials.

Good morning! Crews are plowing, sanding, and deicing on arterials in the City to respond to conditions. Leave early for your morning commute and slow down. #SpokaneStreets #DriveSafe — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 22, 2021

The Washington Department of Transportation’s Plowie McPlow Plow was hard at work Wednesday morning as well. WSDOT said the plow was working to clear I-90.

Plowie McPlow Plow is headed east on I-90 near the Medical Lake interchange. While the Tow Plow isn't deployed, they are clearing the left should and partially blocking the left lane. Please give them space and use caution around our crews. pic.twitter.com/miM9NoSbH9 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 22, 2021

WSDOT said crews reported several close calls between plows and cars Tuesday night. The department urged drivers to take it slow and give the plows enough space on the roads.

Our crews reported several close calls between plow trucks and other vehicles last night. So we've activated our variable message signs to remind drivers to not crowd the plow and give them space. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination if you get stuck behind a plow. pic.twitter.com/Xl2Ies9ZPT — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 22, 2021

As of 5 a.m., snow had stopped falling around Spokane. By then, roads were blanketed.

4 News Now’s Destiny Richards reported lane markers were not visible.

Downtown Spokane is completely blanketed! 🌨 Can’t see the lanes at all. And if you don’t have the proper treadware, take your time stopping and going at intersections. 🛑🚦@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/JZhVZ74Etw — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 22, 2021

Temperatures were expected to warm above freezing and stay there for many hours, which would improve roads pretty quickly Wednesday.

Snowy weather will continue through the Christmas holiday weekend and into early next week, followed by bitter cold temperatures.

