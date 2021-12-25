Snowy Christmas weekend before the bitter cold arrives – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Frequent snow showers will swing across the Inland Northwest this weekend from a series of weather systems. It means we’re looking at a white Christmas for most areas and we’ll see travel impacts as the snow starts to stack up.

Snow showers on the night of Christmas Eve will create slick and snowy roads for those traveling on Christmas morning. Snow showers will continue off and on through Christmas Day with the highest chances for snow in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s in the morning and rise to around freezing.

Sunday will feature more snow showers with bands of heavy snow setting up at times to create travel troubles. Areas north of Spokane including Colville, Republic, Sandpoint, Newport, and Bonners Ferry will see steady accumulations through Sunday night between 5 and 10 inches as a result of the snowy pattern. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect all weekend for these areas.

In Spokane and Coeur d’Alene snow amounts will be less, with 2 to 4 inches in most areas by Sunday night. Heavy snow amounts over 8 inches are likely for all mountain pass areas.



On Sunday afternoon frigid arctic air will start to drop down out of Canada. Gusty winds will creep down the Okanogan River and spread into Central Washington. Subzero wind chills could become an issue from Oroville all the way to Moses Lake on Monday morning. Elsewhere the snow will end on Monday morning and temperatures will begin to sink dramatically.

Temperatures from Monday to New Year’s Day have the potential to be some of the coldest of the last ten years, and will very likely be the coldest since 2017. One or more subzero nights are possible in Spokane next week with temperatures struggling to reach double-digits in the afternoons. It will be noticeably colder on Monday, so make preparations for the cold if you need to this weekend before it arrives.