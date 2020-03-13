Snowplows to return to winter shifts amid upcoming snowfall
SPOKANE, Wash. – Due to the impending winter weather, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced that snowplows will be returning to their winter schedules this weekend.
This results in 24/7 snowplow coverage until roads are clear in the Eastern portion of the state.
WSDOT asks for drivers to be on alert as the plows operate at 35 mph or less.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.