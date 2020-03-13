Snowplows to return to winter shifts amid upcoming snowfall

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

File photo of a snow plow.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Due to the impending winter weather, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced that snowplows will be returning to their winter schedules this weekend.

This results in 24/7 snowplow coverage until roads are clear in the Eastern portion of the state.

We have activated our variable message boards to let drivers know to watch for our plows. They have gone back to winter shift meaning we will have coverage 24/7 until the roads are clear. Remember they put out material and plow at 35mph or less. pic.twitter.com/hULX6JbhdG — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 13, 2020

WSDOT asks for drivers to be on alert as the plows operate at 35 mph or less.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.