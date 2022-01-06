Snowplow and road crews ready for winter storm

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– Snowplow crews are ready for what’s forecast to be the heaviest snowfall of the season.

Road crews are ready to hit the streets and keep them clear.

The Washington Department of Transportation spent Wednesday pre-treating the roads and getting trucks ready for the new crews coming in. Its priority will be I-90, since that’s the most traveled roadway.

The City of Spokane said it’s also getting ready to keep the roads clear. It called in people who are off so they can work full night shifts.

The city wanted to remind people to park on the odd-numbered side of the street in residential areas so plows can make their way through.

WSDOT and city crews want drivers to slow down and give their snowplows plenty of room.

