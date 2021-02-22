Snowmobiler killed in Sawtooth Mountains avalanche

STANLEY, Idaho (AP) — A snowmobiler was killed after getting swept away by a large avalanche in the Sawtooth Mountains in central Idaho.

The rider triggered the avalanche Friday while riding up the slope, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. He was carried 600 feet and was found by his partners on the surface. The rider had deployed an airbag, CBS-2 reported.

“The avalanche ran into a well-defined gully that acted as a terrain trap, and debris piled up to an estimated depth of 20-30 feet,” the center said.

