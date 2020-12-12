Snow will make for a good weekend to bundle up and check out Spokane’s holiday festivities

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hopefully the lights are already up on your house and you can spend this weekend inside, bundled up, watching all the holiday movies your heart desires.

You can expect cloudy skies and patchy fog for Saturday, with highs expected to reach 31. We’ll start to see more of that December-like weather on Sunday, with a 30% chance of snow forecasted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can anticipate less than half an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

That snow will stick around for Monday and most of the week, with a 60% chance of snow on Tuesday. Find more info here.

