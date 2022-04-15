Snow to sun and then back to rain- Mark

What a strange Friday morning!

The snow should be over for now and we’re expecting to see sun and clouds throughout the rest of the day.

Mountain snow is still possible, but we’ll be much drier for the rest of the day.

Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures are expected through this evening.

Our highs are well below average for this time of year.

Snow is moving out and variable clouds will stick around. 40s continue all weekend with Saturday afternoon rain or snow and then dry and cool for Easter.

Next week brings 50s with more rain showers expected.