Snow, rain and some gusty winds for your Monday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, November 30:
Expect snow to rain showers with a breezy afternoon.
Above average temperatures are expected.
A front moving through this morning will bring snow to rain showers in the lower elevations with mountain snow into the afternoon for Idaho. Then, we are clearing and will see patchy freezing fog for Tuesday morning. It will be dry and mild for the rest of the week.
