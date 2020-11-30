Snow to rain showers and then SW winds – Mark

Happy Monday!

The snow is falling hard this morning, but it will turn to rain showers later this afternoon. Then comes wind!

Here are your 4 Thing to Know today:

We’ll see fat flakes of snow throughout the mid-morning. Then, temperatures warm up a bit as we see rain move in.

The highs today will help with road conditions later on.

A front moving through this morning will bring snow to rain showers in the lower elevations with mountain snow into the afternoon for Idaho. It will clear for Tuesday and cool off a bit. Dry and mild through the end of the week.