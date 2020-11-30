Snow to rain showers and then SW winds – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

The snow is falling hard this morning, but it will turn to rain showers later this afternoon. Then comes wind!

Here are your 4 Thing to Know today:

Mon Midday 4 Things[1]

We’ll see fat flakes of snow throughout the mid-morning. Then, temperatures warm up a bit as we see rain move in.

Mon Dayplanner[1]

The highs today will help with road conditions later on.

Mon Highs[1]

A front moving through this morning will bring snow to rain showers in the lower elevations with mountain snow into the afternoon for Idaho. It will clear for Tuesday and cool off a bit. Dry and mild through the end of the week.

Mon Planning 7 Day[1]

