Snow to end and warmer temperatures into the weekend – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Light snow is here and will taper off by the afternoon

1-2 inches are expected in Spokane

Mild temperatures will linger throughout the week

Wet weather is on the way

After the snow ends, expect some mild temperatures, mostly in the mid-30s.

The snow should stop around dinner time. Wednesday will be cloudy and warmer with night rain/snow showers into Thursday. Friday looks cloudy with another 40 degree day. The weekend will be warm in the mid 40s and Sunday will have windy conditions and rain.