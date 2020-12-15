Snow to end and warmer temperatures into the weekend – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Light snow is here and will taper off by the afternoon
- 1-2 inches are expected in Spokane
- Mild temperatures will linger throughout the week
- Wet weather is on the way
After the snow ends, expect some mild temperatures, mostly in the mid-30s.
The snow should stop around dinner time. Wednesday will be cloudy and warmer with night rain/snow showers into Thursday. Friday looks cloudy with another 40 degree day. The weekend will be warm in the mid 40s and Sunday will have windy conditions and rain.
