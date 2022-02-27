Snow Sunday morning before rain and warmth – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Expect big changes to the weather on Sunday as significant moisture crosses the Cascades and blankets the Inland Northwest by Sunday morning. Overnight there will be snow, from a dusting around the Columbia Basin and the Palouse to as much as 3 inches in the Idaho Panhandle, Pend Oreille Valley, Upper Columbia, and Okanogan Valley. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene should expect a dusting to a little over an inch with up to 2 inches on the higher benches off the valley floor.

Any snow isn’t going to last that long as we warm up into the 4os in the afternoon and switch to rain. A powerful atmospheric river will be bringing lots of moisture and warm weather to the lowlands. Snow levels will go up to 3000 feet in the afternoon and could get over 5000 feet on Monday. In the mountains and over the passes expect lots of wet, heavy snow and difficult travel for the next two days.

This week looks fairly wet and cloudy with more valley rain and mountain snow. Temperatures are likely to reach the 50s in the middle of the week before cooling off again heading into next weekend. There will be lots of melting snow and this will be our first taste of rising creeks and rivers in 2022.