Winter storm cancels Riverfront Park farmers market

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather conditions have canceled Wednesday’s Winter Market at Riverfront Park.

City officials say the decision was made for the safety of vendors, staff and visitors.

CANCELLED: Due to the winter storm we have decided to cancel the Winter Market at the Pavilion for the safety of our vendors, staff and visitors. The market will continue in the new year and we will re-schedule today's market to Wednesday, February 3. pic.twitter.com/xcUAHfFnCr — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) December 30, 2020

Wednesday’s winter market will now be held on Wednesday, February 3.

The market will continue in the new year.

Winter weather has also closed the Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide until further notice.

