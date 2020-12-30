Winter storm cancels Riverfront Park farmers market
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter weather conditions have canceled Wednesday’s Winter Market at Riverfront Park.
City officials say the decision was made for the safety of vendors, staff and visitors.
Wednesday’s winter market will now be held on Wednesday, February 3.
The market will continue in the new year.
Winter weather has also closed the Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide until further notice.
