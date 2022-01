Snow slides shut down part of US 2 near Leavenworth

Photo by Lukas K on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash.– Snow slides closed part of US 2 Thursday night.

The Washington Department of Transportation said the highway was closed eastbound at Coles Corner and westbound at the west end of Leavenworth.

WSDOT did not have an estimated reopening time.

US 2 is closed due to snow slides. The highway is closed EB at MP 84.75, Coles Corner and WB at MP 99, the west end of Leavewnworth beginning at 7:34 pm on Jan. 13, 2022 until further notice. on — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 14, 2022

