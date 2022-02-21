Snow showers tonight, bitter cold starts Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Arctic air is about to pay a visit to the Inland Northwest. Here’s what you can expect over the next few days.

Snow

Scattered snow and graupel (corn snow) will show up from time to time this evening around the Inland Northwest. Snow showers will also appear again early on Monday morning as cold air begins to track into our northern counties. Snow showers will begin around the I-90 corridor and push south to around the Snake and Clearwater rivers by the afternoon. Snow showers will be fast-moving with quick accumulations of an inch or two. Not everyone will get snow on Monday. The highest odds for snow will be around the Palouse. Mountain passes will continue to stack up snow, especially Lookout. Be prepared for winter driving if you’re traveling on Presidents Day.

Wind

Winds will become increasingly gusty on Monday. By the evening sustained winds around 20 mph with 30 to 40 mph gusts are likely from Moses Lake east to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene and north to Sandpoint. Limited visibility and some minor wind damage are possible.

Wind Chill

The major issue for most of us will be the wind chill values on Monday and Tuesday. Wind chills are going to make it feel like single digits by Monday afternoon. Monday night and Tuesday morning most of the area will see subzero wind chill. Feels-like temperatures may head colder than -10 at times early on Tuesday. The biting cold will continue on Tuesday before winds die down by Wednesday morning.

Coldest weather since New Year’s Day

Without factoring in the wind, temperatures in the Inland will be the coldest since the long cold snap in late December and early January. Low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the single digits above zero. Clear skies may drop some communities near the Canada border into subzero one or both of these nights. Temperatures will start warming again Wednesday and Thursday, but it will take until next weekend for temperatures to be close to average for late February.