Wind gusts could reach 30 mph today – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Expect breezy conditions and afternoon showers.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, February 23:

  • Winds will be breezy today
  • Partly cloudy with showers
  • Sunshine on Wednesday
  • Snow on Thursday

Be prepared for another breezy day.

Conditions will be sunny and mild for Wednesday, then the next system rolls in Thursday morning with 1 to 2 inches of snow for Spokane. Expect Showers on Friday and then partly cloudy and mild conditions for the weekend.

