Wind gusts could reach 30 mph today – Mark
Expect breezy conditions and afternoon showers.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, February 23:
- Winds will be breezy today
- Partly cloudy with showers
- Sunshine on Wednesday
- Snow on Thursday
Be prepared for another breezy day.
Conditions will be sunny and mild for Wednesday, then the next system rolls in Thursday morning with 1 to 2 inches of snow for Spokane. Expect Showers on Friday and then partly cloudy and mild conditions for the weekend.
