Wind gusts could reach 30 mph today – Mark

Expect breezy conditions and afternoon showers.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, February 23:

Winds will be breezy today

Partly cloudy with showers

Sunshine on Wednesday

Snow on Thursday

Be prepared for another breezy day.

Conditions will be sunny and mild for Wednesday, then the next system rolls in Thursday morning with 1 to 2 inches of snow for Spokane. Expect Showers on Friday and then partly cloudy and mild conditions for the weekend.